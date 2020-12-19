SHINee members remember late alum Jonghyun on death anniversary; Key says ‘I miss you so much I love you’

SHINee members including Key, IU and more posted sweet tributes in teh memore of fallen group alum Jonghyun on his 3rd death anniversary.

Friends and fans of SHINee’s Jonghyun are looking back at memories with him and expressing their love on the third anniversary of his passing. Many people dedicated posts on December 18 to Jonghyun, including SHINee’s official social media accounts. Along with a photo of him performing, their Instagram post reads, “We love you always.” Many fans have commented to express their love and share how much they miss him. SHINee’s Key posted a photo of himself with Jonghyun and wrote, “I miss you so much. I love you.”

SHINee’s Minho uploaded a photo of the five members of SHINee all together and wrote, “forever SHINee five.” IU posted a video on Instagram of herself singing Jonghyun’s “Before Our Spring.” On December 18, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung hosted the radio show “Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza” as a special DJ and she called her fellow group member Tiffany during the program.

Sooyoung asked Tiffany to talk about her song request. Tiffany shared, “As my song request, today ‘in loving memory of Jonghyun’ [quote said in English], I want to recommend SHINee’s ‘View.’ I miss you so much.” She also mentioned how SHINee’s Minho and Key had recently been discharged from the military. Sooyoung said, “Here’s ‘View’ by SHINee, whom we miss more than ever today.” For the unversed, Kim Jong-hyun better known as Jonghyun, was a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, radio host, and author under the SM Entertainment label. He was the main vocalist of the South Korean boy band Shinee for nine years before he passed away on December 18, 2017.

Credits :Instagram

