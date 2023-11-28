SHINee, NewJeans, RIIZE and more to perform at Melon Music Awards 2023: Full line up revealed

The highly anticipated Melon Music Awards 2023, organized by Kakao Entertainment's Melon music platform, has officially disclosed its extensive lineup for the event. Among the stellar performers announced are BOYNEXTDOOR, aespa, STAYC, and a myriad of other talented artists.

The Melon Music Awards 2023, one of South Korea's most anticipated music ceremonies, has whipped up a whirlwind of excitement as it divulged its star-studded lineup for this year's event. Over the past few weeks, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the performers set to grace the stage, and on November 27, MMA dropped the curtain on its final roster, igniting a frenzy of anticipation and buzz within the music industry and among fans worldwide.

The confirmed lineup reads like a who's who of the K-Pop world, boasting powerhouse idol groups such as SHINee, NCT Dream, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE. To add further excitement, MMA unveiled last-minute additions, including the esteemed presence of Lee Young Ji, Imase, and the band Silica Gel. This eclectic mix of established acts and rising talents promises an electrifying evening of musical brilliance.

Set against the backdrop of the Incheon Inspire Arena, South Korea’s premier K-Pop specialized venue, MMA2023 is scheduled to kick off on December 2 at 5 PM. Sponsored by KakaoBank, the event is primed to captivate audiences globally through various streaming platforms. Fans in Korea can catch the live spectacle on the Melon app/web and the Wavve app/TV app. Meanwhile, in Japan, the awards show will be available for viewing on ABEMA. For the rest of the world, the Beyond LIVE platform will serve as the gateway to experience the extravaganza in real time.

The Melon Music Awards 2023 (MMA) has thrilled fans with the release of its final lineup, featuring a constellation of popular idol groups. SHINee, NCT Dream, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE are among the stellar acts set to grace the MMA stage. The excitement doesn't end there, as MMA has surprised fans with the inclusion of Lee Young Ji, Imase, and the band Silica Gel, adding an unexpected and dynamic element to the prestigious event. With this impressive lineup, MMA 2023 promises an unforgettable night of musical diversity, talent, and entertainment, showcasing the best of the industry and leaving fans eagerly anticipating the spectacular performances that will unfold at this year's awards ceremony.

