SHINee releases Choi Minho's ‘Illusion Of Reality’ Trailer for his solo debut ‘CHASE’

Ever since the announcement of Choi Minho’s solo debut CHASE, SHINee has managed to keep the fans on their toes with the consistent release of teaser images. After a number of teasingly attractive concept teaser images, SHINee’s Choi Minho has finally dropped the first teaser trailer for his upcoming first solo album .

The thrilling teaser trailer for Minho’s upcoming solo mini album 'Chase' features Choi Minho, chasing a faceless figure until the phone rings and he is laying down on the ground. The trailer definitely works to increase the anticipation for the upcoming solo album.

Not too long ago, SM Entertainment announced that Minho’s first-ever solo album will be dropped in December. Earlier this week, SHINee dropped the latest set of concept scene teasers for his upcoming solo debut album “CHASE,” titled DISCOVER”. SHINee has previously dropped concept teaser images titled Escape, Mystic, and Detect.

About Choi Minho

Choi Minho popularly known as Minho, is a beloved South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and model. The best-selling Korean artist is an integral part of the five-member Korean boy band SHINee. The band created by SM Entertainment is also known as the Princes of K-pop and includes Onew, Key, and Taemin apart from Minho.

