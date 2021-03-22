From SHINee’s jewellery trends to Chungha’s glam makeup; Here are the biggest Spring trends of 2021

Ahead of Spring 2021, we are looking back at some of the hottest trends that we think will be dominating the current trend cycle. Scroll down to see the full list.

Even though most of 2020 and half of 2021 has been indoors, where there is minimal to no need for fashion, we are looking ahead toward to post-Covid times and anticipating what’ll be hot for the upcoming spring this season. Inspired by the Korean fashion industry, we are looking at the hottest trends that will reign supreme this year, be it at home or out in the world.

Layered jewellery: SHINee has come back with yet another fashion style to follow: layered necklaces! There are tons of examples to take inspiration from in their “Don’t Call Me” MV, and we’ve highlighted a few here. This look is super easy to recreate with the accessories you already own, and don’t be afraid to mix and match different metals and textures!

All glitter everything: Soloist queen Chungha slayed tons of fashion-forward looks in her “Bicycle” MV, and one thing we can definitely anticipate this season? All things shiny and sparkly! Like the jewellery trend, this look is all about the glam. It may not be the most wearable style out there, but glittery fabrics and shiny accents will definitely make a statement on your next grocery store run.

Print overdose: Rookie girl group Aespa has the attention of the entire K-pop world with their music, talent, and visuals, but there’s one more thing to watch – their fashion! They’re on top of all the latest trends, including the ’90s-inspired patterns that are making a comeback this season. Have fun with gingham, pinstripes, and all manner of fun geometric prints knowing you’re totally on-trend!

Statement sleeves: From cloud-like puffy silhouettes to fun frilly cuts, there’s a sleeve style for everyone this season. And IZ*ONE is setting the trend for them! The all-girl band has been setting all the trends this past year, including the statement sleeves one.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A Shawol from England lists down SHINee's impact as individuals ahead of their February comeback

Share your comment ×