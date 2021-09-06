SHINee’s Key announces album comeback for THIS date with an intriguing poster

SHINee’s Key is here to take your breath away! On September 6 at midnight KST, the singer dropped an intriguing poster revealing the date for his highly anticipated comeback, that is on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with his first mini-album ‘BAD LOVE’.

The poster made it difficult to decipher the theme of the album as it revealed a scary monster covered in wax.

Here’s the teaser image for ‘BAD LOVE’.

Recently, Key dropped a super hit pre-release single ‘Hate that…’ featuring Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon on August 30. The emotional song revolved around the frustration towards one’s ex-lover and wanting them to feel the same pain and agony. The music video is one of a kind as Taeyeon sits on a rock on Earth while Key launches into space.

This will be Key’s solo comeback after nearly three years since his previous solo project ‘I Wanna Be’ which was the repackaged version of his debut solo album ‘Face’ came out in March 2019.

The singer also has an online concert ‘ Beyond LIVE- KEY: GROKS IN THE KEYLAND’ scheduled for September 26, 3 PM KST (11:30 AM IST). This will be SHINee Key’s first solo concert in 2 years and 7 months.

Key appeared on soloist Jessi’s chat show ‘SHOWTERVIEW’ for episode 65 and made fans fall in love with him all over again. The interview was full of fun, laughter and playful teasing. Key revealed interesting facts about himself including how fellow bandmate Minho is his ‘frenemy’ (friend plus enemy) and also performed ‘Next Level’ by the rookie girl group aespa.

