SHINee’s Key, Apink’s Chorong, Bomi & Namjoo test positive for COVID-19

SHINee’s Key, and Apink’s Chorong, Bomi, and Namjoo have tested positive for COVID-19. On March 2, SM Entertainment released a statement, sharing the news about boy group SHINee’s member Key. According to the statement, Key used a self-testing kit after experiencing abnormal health conditions on March 1.

After receiving a positive result, he underwent PCR testing, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 2. At present, Key has completed two doses of the vaccine for the virus, and has halted all scheduled activities. Further, the agency shared that the SHINee member is taking necessary measures and receiving treatment while quarantining, in accordance with disease control authorities’ guidelines.

Additionally, on March 1, girl group Apink’s agency IST Entertainment has released a statement sharing that Apink’s Chorong, Bomi, and Namjoo have tested positive for the virus. This news comes a day after the agency’s statement announcing that members Eunji and Hayoung had received a positive diagnosis for the virus.

According to the agency, Chorong, Bomi and Namjoo underwent PCR testing immediately after fellow members Eunji and Hayoung received positive results for COVID-19. The three members received positive results on March 1. Currently, none of the three members has any particular symptoms, and they are all resting while in self-quarantine.

The statement also included that the girl group wrapped up promotions for their recently released special album last week, and used self-test kits every morning while busy with their schedules. The agency further shared that an additional announcement will be made in the future, regarding Apink’s schedule.

Wishing a speedy recovery to all the artists.

