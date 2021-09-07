SHINee’s Key confirmed to appear on ‘Sixth Sense 2’ on THIS date

SHINee’s Key will be joining tvN’s entertainment program ‘Sixth Sense 2’ to commemorate the release of his first mini-album ‘BAD LOVE’ releasing on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). On September 7 KST, tvN confirmed that SHINee’s Key will be joining the show for the thirteenth episode which is planned to be broadcasted on September 17.

Even though Key has been an active member of the tvN entertainment programme ‘Amazing Saturday’, this is going to be his first appearance on ‘Sixth Sense 2’, further intensifying the anticipation. Fans are looking forward to seeing the chemistry between the singer and the show’s broadcasters and other guest appearances.

On September 6, SHINee’s Key revealed an interesting poster announcing the date for his highly anticipated comeback. This is going to be Key’s solo comeback after around three years since the release of the repackaged version of his solo debut album ‘Face’ that came out in March 2019.

Previously, Key also dropped a pre-release single ‘Hate That...’ on August 30 featuring Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation. The heartbreak song full of anger and frustration did exceptionally well by topping iTunes Top Songs Charts in eleven regions and dominating South Korea’s domestic charts as well.

Key also appeared as a guest on the sixty-fifth episode of Jessi’s chat show ‘SHOWTERVIEW’ for an interesting and goofy chat session. The entire episode was playful and full of laughter.

Fans can’t wait for SHINee’s Key to make a superhit comeback with his album ‘BAD LOVE’ and take their hearts away, just like SHINee recently did with their Japanese comeback.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Key announces album comeback for THIS date with an intriguing poster

Are you excited for SHINee’s Key’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.