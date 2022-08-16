SHINee’s Key has many personalities in the comic-inspired poster for upcoming release ‘Gasoline’

On August 16, SM Entertainment dropped the second teaser poster for ‘Gasoline’ and the unique style has us thinking the song will be retro style as well! In the style of 80s-90s comic book cover, Key plays the roles of the protagonist and antagonist as well in the dystopian setting. The eerie poster has a lot of signs and we are excited! Key will make a comeback with his 2nd regular album 'Gasoline' at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 30th and collaborate with composer KENZIE.

The title song 'Gasoline' of the same name as the album name is a hip-hop dance genre with impressive brass sounds, aggressive drum sounds, and addictive chants. Key participated in writing the lyrics. In the lyrics, he shows confidence and aspirations by comparing the appearance of going straight ahead on his own path to the explosive firepower of gasoline.

In particular, this album contains a total of 11 new songs in addition to the title song. On the other hand, Key will appear in the SM joint concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022' held at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on August 20th. Previously, the schedule poster released through SHINee's official social media handles on August 10th contains various contents such as teaser poster, mood sampler, teaser image, lyric video, and title song music video.

This album is a solo comeback after 11 months following SHINee Key's first mini-album 'BAD LOVE' released in September last year, so expectations are growing even more.

