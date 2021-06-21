SHINee’s Key looks smart and dapper in new unseen military photos released on the internet

The idol celebrity has left his fans awestruck. Read on to know how.

SHINee’s Key has made the netizens gush over him again as the idol’s unseen military photos were released online. Key had enlisted in the military in March 2019 and got discharged in October 2020. He was part of the military band. There were pictures of him in military uniform that were uploaded by another netizen who served in the army with him. The idol looks fresh and smart in the uniform with netizens even asking him to share his skincare routine. Along with complimenting his looks and short hair, even his scar on the eyebrow added to the dapper look.

Key, whose real name is Kim Ki Bum, is a singer, actor, fashion designer and entertainer. He is part of SM’s popular trend-setting boy band SHINee with the other members Minho, Onew and Taemin. The late Jonghyun was also part of the band. SHINee has been one of the most successful boy groups and earned the title of ‘Princes of K-Pop’ for the same. They debuted in May 2008 with one of the most renowned debut songs ‘Replay’. In 2020, Onew, Minho and Key finished their military services within a span of a few months so the whole group was together. SHINee as a whole group made a comeback after two and a half years in January 2021 with their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’.

Key has ventured into different areas as a singer, actor and fashion designer. He made his solo debut in November 2018 with the single ‘Forever Yours’ and a full-length album ‘Face’. He has also contributed as a songwriter. As an actor, he has taken part in several musicals like ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ and ‘Zorro’ along with dramas such as ‘Drinking Solo’. Key was promoted as one of SM’s Fashion Directors and is a model for Jill Stuart Accessory. The celebrity has thus shown his talents in various fields of work. Netizens are also speculating a solo comeback of Key in the latter half of 2021.

