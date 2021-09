SHINee’s Key is a luminescent friend of aliens in new teasers for ‘BAD LOVE’ release

‘BAD LOVE’ is well on its way with a mysterious concept as an alien surrounded Key is taking charge. SHINee’s Key will be releasing his next with an interesting never seen before concept for the artist. The first solo mini-album from Key is seeing a massive story unfold as a vintage-dressed hunter is out for alien blood.

Following the release of almost Bond-style moves from Key in his quest to find runaways aliens, a travel log like schedule was revealed. Key has been joined by what seems like three of his most trustworthy alien friends. The gang of four can be seen laughing as Key sips a beverage sitting leisurely on the pink planet. This is followed by a family-style photo of them as a slimy creature sits down while a red-suited green-faced alien on his right and a yellow dress black-faced alien on his left take positions. Each one also has their solo shot taken, posing with the maximum charisma.

The next set of teasers show Key in a chic avatar as he is free-falling in the space. His face is adorned by a spikey pair of glasses as his blonde hair sticks to his face. A bold and ready Key is on his way to catch the runaways in his trusty flying chair.

The latest teaser images reveal him in a fluorescent blue, luminescent look as his bright hair catches the camera. His white clothes and white long hair making for a kind of phantom look has us intrigued for more.

‘BAD LOVE’ releases on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Key fights troubling aliens in teaser images for ‘BAD LOVE’

Are you looking forward to the release of Key’s album? Let us know below.