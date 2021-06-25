SHINee’s Key surprisingly reveals that he has never met the members of aespa in person

The two artists work in the same company and the same building yet have never met each other. Read on to know more about it.

SHINee’s Key revealed that he has never met the members of aespa in person. Key is the ‘sunbae’ or a senior artist to aespa. On an Instagram live with his fans, Key suddenly shared an insight saying he knows everyone will be surprised by it. He went on to talk about how he has never met aespa in person even though they are from the same entertainment company and work in the same SM building. The idol himself could not believe this as he kept on repeating that he has not seen them even once whether it is while running into them in the company building or even seeing them from afar. Key continued by talking about how the rookie group has already released two songs yet they have not met and then he jokingly blamed the building to be too big or reasoned that they would be using different practice studios for this to occur. Nonetheless, Key expressed his admiration to the new group when he danced to their second single ‘Next Level’ on the variety show called tvN’s Amazing Saturday or DoReMi Market.

The rookie girl group aespa’s second single ‘Next Level’ has been enjoying commercial success as it has become their highest peak on the Billboard Global 200 and charted well on the country’s charts. Meanwhile, SHINee will be releasing a new Japanese extended play called ‘Superstar’ which will consist of five songs and be the group’s first Japanese album since 2018. It is set to release on July 28, 2021.

