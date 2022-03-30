SHINee’s Onew confirms release date of upcoming 2nd mini album ‘DICE’ with a fun scheduler

The schedule poster of ‘DICE’ with board game concept, which was released through various social media handles of SHINee on March 30th, contains a schedule for opening various contents such as teaser images, highlight clips, and music video teasers for the title song, increasing expectations for a comeback.

Onew's 2nd mini album 'DICE' consists of a total of 6 songs, including the title song of the same name. The fans are expecting a good response as they can see Onew's attractive vocals and music colour. The album will be released on April 11.

Onew is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and host. Born in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi do, Onew was discovered at the 2006 SM Academy Casting and signed a contract with SM Entertainment the day after his audition. He debuted as one of the lead vocalists and leader of boy group SHINee in May 2008, who went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea.

Aside from group activities, Onew has participated in various television dramas, mostly known for the roles of Baek Su in JTBC's sitcom ‘Welcome to Royal Villa’ (2013) and the cardiothoracic resident Lee Chi Hoon in the popular KBS2 drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016). He made his solo debut on December 5, 2018 with the release of his first extended play, ‘Voice’, five days before his military conscription on December 10, 2018. The EP peaked at number two on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart.

ALSO READ: Jackson Wang announces solo comeback with fiery single ‘Blow’; Teaser released

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the scheduler? Let us know in the comments below.