SHINee’s Onew, INFINITE’s Seungyeol and more to star in a new psychological thriller series

SM Entertainment, the agency, announced on December 2nd, "Onew will appear in Lotte Entertainment's first short drama '4 Minutes and 44 Seconds” which is an experimental content that continues into 8 episodes based on materials closely related to daily life in an apartment. Each episode is composed of 4 minutes and 44 seconds, and it is expected to present a short but impactful feeling of horror.

Onew plays Ki Cheol, who suffers from the noise he hears every day in the play. It will increase the tension by leading a story that takes place because of a bizarre sound in an old apartment. SM Entertainment added, “The 4 minutes and 44 seconds drama schedule has begun and Onew will start filming today.”

Other cast members are Lovelyz’s Yoo Jiae, Han Yeon Ji, former GFriend member Kim So Jung (Sowon), INFINITE’s Seungyeol, former I.O.I member Lim Nayoung, Kwon Hyun Bin, Lee Soo Min, Park Tae In, Jo Ji Seung, Ryu Sung Hyun, and more. Onew is continuing various entertainment activities along with his main job as a singer. He proved his acting ability by appearing in dramas 'Descendants of the Sun', musical 'Brothers were Brave', 'Rock of Age', 'Return', 'Song of the Sun' and movie 'I AM.'

Lee Sung Yeol is a South Korean singer, actor, and member of the boy band Infinite. He debuted in the 2009 series ‘Good Job, Good Job’. Other dramas he has done are ‘While You Were Sleeping’, ‘Please Remember, Princess’, ‘Hi! School- Love On’, ‘D-Day’, ‘Love Returns’ and ‘Time of Memory’.

