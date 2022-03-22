SHINee’s Onew reportedly preparing for solo comeback in April

SHINee’s Onew is gearing up for a solo comeback! On March 22, a media outlet reported that Onew is preparing to make a solo comeback, aiming for releasing it in April. In response, a representative from SM Entertainment shared, “Onew is preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in April. Please give it lots of attention.”

South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and host, Onew debuted in 2008 as a part of SM Entertainment’s boy group SHINee, with their first EP ‘Replay’. Onew made his solo debut in 2018 with his first extended play, ‘VOICE’, five days before his military conscription in December of that year. The EP peaked on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart at number two.

Alongside singing, Onew debuted as a musical artist in 2010, with the musical ‘Brothers were Brave’. He went on to debut as a television actor in the same year, with a cameo in the series ‘Dr. Champ’.

Although Onew has since been continuously active, greeting audiences through schedules as part of SHINee with his fellow members, collaborations, participating in original soundtracks, and musicals, this will be his first solo album following ‘VOICE’. As it has been about three years and four months since his previous release, anticipation is high for the upcoming album.

In fact, in January, Onew had hinted about his comeback during an appearance on SBS’ show ‘My Little Old Boy’. At the time, the SHINee member had shared, “If you wait a little longer, I think I’ll be able to repay you with great music.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Onew’s upcoming solo release!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Cho Yi Hyun on her chemistry with Lomon, possibility of season 2 & more