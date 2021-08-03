SHINee’s ‘SUPERSTAR’ tops Oricon’s Weekly Album Charts

With the release of their third Japanese album ‘SUPERSTAR’ on July 28, SHINee once again proved their popularity amongst Japanese fans as the group topped Oricon’s daily album chart dated July 27 and Oricon’s weekly album chart released on August 2. The Japanese album consists of a total of five songs including ‘SUPERSTAR’, ‘Closer’, ‘SEASON’, ‘Atlantis’ and ‘Don’t Call Me’.
The Title Song ‘SUPERSTAR’ won many hearts with its thoughtful lyrics as SHINee uplifted the spirit of their fans and encouraged them with the lyrics ‘You’re the Superstar of your life’ and ‘chase your own happiness’.
The boys can be seen enjoying themselves in the music video, dancing to the choreography of the song, attending a press conference, playing video games, spending time together, painting a canvas and doing everything that they love.
Here’s the Music Video for ‘SUPERSTAR’-
The group had previously topped the charts multiple times as well, with albums released between 2014 and 2018 including ‘I’m Your Boy’, ‘DxDxD’ and ‘SHINee: The Best From Now On’.
SHINee’s SUPERSTAR not only made a mark in Japan, but also won hearts of fans all over the world as the album topped iTunes charts in 19 countries on its release.
Fans have a bittersweet feeling while listening to the album as they feel proud of the boys for bringing such an amazing masterpiece to the table but, at the same time, miss their beloved maknae Taemin as the member is serving in the military at present.
What do you feel about SHINee’s album ‘SUPERSTAR’? Let us know in the comments below.