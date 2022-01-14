SHINee’s Taemin to complete military enlistment as public service worker following depression & anxiety bouts

On January 14, SM Entertainment released a statement announcing the shift of the SHINee member and soloist from a military band member to a public service worker. Currently serving in the military, Taemin enlisted on May 31, 2021, for 18 months as a member of the military’s band. Now, after suffering from continued symptoms of depression and anxiety, the said decision was made.

Taemin will be shifting to supplementary service and will continue as a public service worker until the end of his military term in November 2022. The authorities in concern determined that it was difficult for Taemin to continue with his military life and carry on with the treatment for his mental health as his symptoms had worsened and hence decided to transfer him. The SHINee member has been suffering from depression and panic disorder even before his enlistment.

Read the full statement from his agency below.

“This is SM Entertainment.

As of January 14, 2022, Taemin was transferred from the military band of the Ministry of National Defense Service to supplementary service.

Due to the symptoms of depression and panic disorder that Taemin has suffered from before [enlistment], he has been receiving treatment and counseling while serving in the military. Because of his worsening symptoms, the doctor and the military determined that it was impossible to continue his military life and receive treatment at the same time. So it was decided to transfer him to supplementary service.

Accordingly, Taemin will fulfill his military duty as a public service worker.

We apologize for causing concern with the sudden news, and we will do our best to help Taemin focus on treatment and rest.

Thank you.”

