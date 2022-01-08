SHINee’s TAEMIN joins KOMCA’s list of million seller acts for the past decade

On January 7, the Korean Music Contents Association (KOMCA) revealed the ‘Cumulative Album Sales’ list of top artists who have debuted within the past decade, beginning from 2011. The results can be seen as a summary of various achievements of these artists, and includes album sales figures of groups (including units) and solo acts.

SHINee’s TAEMIN becomes the latest to join the list of artists who have reached this milestone in the past decade, by surpassing 1 million physical albums sold. He is the 27th K-pop act overall among those who have debuted since 2011, to sell at least 1 million copies.

According to the results, BTS had the largest album sales among artists who debuted since 2011, with 32,783,223 copies sold. BTS is joined by NCT with 15,773,729 copies, EXO with 14,443,618 copies, SEVENTEEN with 10,201,354 copies, and TWICE with 7,299,094 copies.

In the solo category, EXO’s BAEKHYUN topped the list with 2,657,711 cumulative solo album sales. The other solo artists on the list include Kim Ho Joong from ‘Mr. Trot’ with 1,092,933 copies, Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon with 1,051,567 copies, and SHINee’s TAEMIN with 1,005,665 copies.

These groups and solo artists are part of only 27 artists - both groups and soloists - who have achieved the milestone of selling over 1 million physical albums each since 2011.

Congratulations to all the artists!