SHINee’s Taemin makes EPIC comeback with new release IDEA; Fans go WILD over the music video; Watch

SHINee’s Taemin recently released the second part of his third full album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2 and a music video for the title track IDEA! The song IDEA is composed by James Foye III, Austin Owens, Jimmy Claeson, Adrian McKinnon, and Tay Jasper, and the lyrics are written by Moon Sul Li. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the stark contrast between the lighter verse parts of the song and the heavier and darker chorus part. The lyrics draw from Platonic idealism and describe the process of escaping from one’s past self to find one’s true self.

Of course, as soon as the music video dropped fans went berserk with praise for the pop icon and the exceptional visuals of the clip. One social media user commented under the Youtube video, “while you think that Criminal is already such a masterpiece, he exceeded all the imaginations and expectations to produce another piece of art like this, after all, only Taemin can surpass Taemin. Bravo!!!!!!”. One even said: “What can I say? Taemin just proves us comeback after comeback that he’s still a king Like wtfffff how can he come up with these concepts? There are just made for him like I’m obsessed.”

In case you missed it, in October, Taemin’s fellow SHINee cast member Key opened up about his military experience. Key had enlisted back in March 2019 and joined the military band while he was discharged without having to return to his base, post his final leave, owing to the military's COVID-19 protocol.

In his first interview since his military discharge with Cosmopolitan Korea, the 29-year-old singer spoke candidly about his military experience. "It wasn't easy to adjust, but I had a good time," Key confessed. Moreover, talking about his simple personality, Kim Ki-bum revealed that he enjoyed receiving letters over gifts from his military juniors. Key noticed that the juniors might have felt pressured to buy him something nice due to the perception of how he presents himself on social media or TV. However, Ki-bum reiterated that he's a "very simple person.

