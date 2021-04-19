SHINee’s Taemin reveals his enlistment date on VLive; sends Twitteratis in a frenzy

Taemin’s enlistment date has been set for next month! Read on to know more.

Today on April 19, SHINee’s Taemin revealed his military enlistment date directly with his fans via a VLive broadcast titled ‘Thank you for 13 Years’. In the 45 minutes broadcast, he said that he will be enlisting in the military on May 31. The 28-year-old singer will also be hosting a solo live concert before his enlistment, as a gift for the fans.

In the live broadcast, Taemin said that there’s still more than a month to go and he doesn’t want to feel sad. He also added that he wanted to tell the fans directly from his own side. He then went on to talk about the upcoming plans he has before enlisting and took some nostalgic trips down the memory lane too. He talked about his Beyond LIVE concert that will take place on May 2 and also about his upcoming solo album.

The talented singer did add that the release dates of his upcoming album haven’t been finalised, but it will most probably drop in the second or third week of May. He hopes to put on a brilliant show for one last time for the fans before starting his military service. All other members of SHINee have completed their military service. Only Taemin remains to do so.

SHINee recently released their latest repackaged album ‘Atlantis’ with a title track of the same name. Taemin has been pretty active as a part of SHINee, a part of SuperM and even as a soloist. As a solo artist, his last album was Never Gonna Dance Again Act 1 and Act 2 which was released in September and November 2020, respectively.

What are your thoughts on Taemin's solo online concert and his enlistment date?

