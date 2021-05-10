SHINee’s Taemin serves intensity and elegance in latest concept photos of upcoming album; See here

Taemin’s upcoming mini album ‘Advice’ looks like it’s going to be a fiery music video. Check out more on it below.

As Shawols grapple with the sad news of SHINee’s Taemin enlisting at the end of May 2021, Taemin’s making sure they have a good time before he leaves. News of the singer’s solo album has been doing the rounds since quite a few days. Especially after he teased the fans with a glimpse of the song during his first solo concert called N.G.D.A (Never Gonna Dance Again), in which he looked absolutely mesmerising.

Today, SM Entertainment released new concept stills of Taemin for his upcoming mini-album ‘Advice’. He sports a black and white suit with his long hair offering wavy curls. Everything in the teaser is in monochromatic colours. His suit is in coordination with his shoes too - all black from the front, all white from the back. In one image, he is leaning across a huge pawn chess piece and in another, is sitting on a box on the chess board with various similar huge-sized pieces across it.

Check out the stunning teaser pictures below:

During his solo concert, Taemin said that ‘Advice’ will offer his fans diverse sides of him. He also said that he has prepared a lot for the song and it’s performance. ‘Advice’ is going to be his final comeback before his military enlistment. Taemin consoled his fans during his concert by saying, “Don’t be sad, we still have a lot of memories to make.” He even thanked them for being with him for 13 years.

Taemin’s third mini-album ‘Advice’ is due to be released on May 18, 2021.

Credits :SHINee twitter

