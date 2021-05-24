SHINee’s Taemin talks about sharing positive messages & what being an artist means to him, in latest pictorial

Taemin looks ethereal in his latest pictorial for the June 2021 issue of GQ Korea. He also shared some thoughts of what kind of artist he wants to be. Check it out here.

SHINee’s Taemin recently graced the covers of GQ Korea. His long luscious locks amp up his stunning meter to a hundred times more, and coupling it with graceful suits make him look extremely charming. The concept behind the June issue is titled ‘Last Performance’, as this is one of his final editorials before he enlists in the military on May 31.

The photoshoot tried to capture the artistic choreography that Taemin usually is known for, along with his art styles. They wanted to bring out his graceful vibe with a unique artwork background, further enhancing the artistic mood. During the interview conducted with him, they asked what Taemin thinks ‘cool’ is. The singer replied in all honesty, “I think the answer is how accurately you can express what you want to express. I’m a person who sings and dances, so I think it's cool that I can convey a message through them sincerely. I want to positively influence and inspire the viewers. That’s what being an artist means to me.”

Talking about the title of his third mini album, he said that everything about what he wants to convey, is in the first line itself - ‘My way no matter what anyone says’. He shared that everyone has their own advice and wants to project it to others, but if people end up doing that, then they’ll end up becoming just like the ones who give advice. He said that ‘Advice’ is like a message for those people to follow their own path.

Check out his GQ Korea June Issue pictorial below:

What do you think of Taemin’s ‘Advice’ and ‘Last Performance’ pictorial? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×