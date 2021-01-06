SHINee set to make their highly awaited comeback in February? Here's what SM Entertainment has to say

Shawols' waiting game for SHINee's eagerly anticipated reunion might be ending sooner than expected as it's been reported that the iconic South Korean boy group is eyeing a February comeback.

SHINee's back! Ever since Minho made his hero return from the military and reunited with his SHINee bandmates, Shawols have been anxiously waiting for the inevitable comeback news. During a SHINee VLive session, Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin had even teased about attending meetings where they were discussing SHINee's future plan. Moreover, during SMTOWN LIVE "Culture Humanity", which was SM Entertainment's New Year's online concert featuring artists under their label, SHINee's comeback was teased again.

Sharing a montage video of SHINee's iconic career, the end flashcard had the words written: "2021: SHINee is back." Now, for some more good news which will have Shawols screaming with joy, Sports Today revealed in a report that SHINee is gearing up for a February comeback. In response to the same report, SM Entertainment shared in a statement, "SHINee is preparing a new album. The comeback schedule will be announced once it is confirmed," via Soompi. For the unversed, SHINee's last comeback took place in September 2018 with the release of The Story of Light: Epilogue, their sixth album repackage.

Onew was the first SHINee member to enlist to the military on December 10, 2018, and was discharged on July 8, 2020. Next, Key enlisted on March 4, 2019, and was discharged on September 24, 2020. Finally, Minho enlisted on April 15, 2019, and was discharged on November 15, 2020. Taemin is yet to enlist to the military with his recent solo comeback being his successful album, Never Gonna Dance Again.

