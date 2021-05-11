  1. Home
SHINee's Taemin’s LIVES are a blessing in disguise: 4 past & 6 PROTAGONIST Taemin moments that prove it

Check out some Taemin moments from the past and the present that we absolutely love!
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: May 11, 2021 08:31 pm
SHINee's Taemin looking adorable in his special live event, PROTAGONIST: TAEMIN SHINee's Taemin during his l=special live boradcast PROTAGONIST: TAEMIN.
One can spend a whole day and not get tired of watching Taemin’s content. So we’re cherry-picking the ones where he showed his goofy side and made us fall in love with him. Among the many, there are some moments that made us glad that Taemin doesn’t seem to think twice about doing anything on a live broadcast! 

 

Member of the legendary second generation K-Pop group SHINee and a part of the K-Pop Avengers group Super M, Taemin has been making people turn into fans in just one sight for the past 13 years - whether it be his fun side, him teasing his manager, or loving his cat Kkong. As his enlistment date comes near, which is May 31, 2021, we’re taking a look back at his live broadcasts where he had us giggling and in awe!    

Taemin also held a special VLive broadcast for fans where he looks back on his past performances today, on May 11. He had a fun time with fans as this was his last broadcast before his enlistment. He talked about how some performances were special, reacted to some of his habits (such as knocking over stuff in live performances & more). 

 

So let’s take a look at the past - the journey of him reaching today - and then adorable moments from his special live show titled PROTAGONIST: TAEMIN.

 

1. Whistling with his nose? 

 

VLive is a blessing for many K-Pop fans out there. For those who don’t know, it’s a live streaming platform where artists can hold a live session any time and interact with fans. They can also upload media and fans can interact with fellow stans and artists. In one of the VLives with Super M, he went ahead and showcased his talent of whistling with his nose! It had the other members laughing and us too! 

 

2. A super cute mistake: When the balloon betrayed him 

 

Do you know the best moments of a live broadcast? It’s when members do anything without thinking and we actually get uncut footage of them being embarrassed by doing something we fans find cute. In one of his lives, he tried thrice to inhale helium from a balloon to make his voice high pitched, only to realise that the balloon didn’t have helium but some other gas! He shyly went back and covered half his face with the blanket. 

 

3. When he accidentally spit on the phone camera! 

 

Taemin and Key holding a live broadcast in their car while returning home is probably one of the duo’s most memorable lives. Among the many funny moments, he accidentally spit on the phone while emphasizing on ‘too’! How? Taemin started the conversation first by saying that Key’s house is far. To which Key replied, “Your house is.. TOO!”. Taemin laughed, turned the camera on him and tried to mimic Key’s ‘too’ only to end up spitting on the camera! 

 

4. Exposing his manager Euisoo

 

One of the funniest things he did on live was exposing his manager! He became a matchmaker for him on VLive! Taemin’s already known for teasing his manager Euisoo 24x7 and he went up a notch by telling fans to find a suitable lady for him, with Key by his side, and laughing! “He’s always no have girlfriend. He’s always solo.“ He even went on to say that SHINee sings Marry You but Manager Euisoo still doesn’t marry and went on laughing! 

 

Now that we’ve looked in the past, let’s look at the present. Today’s VLive called PROTAGONIST : TAEMIN holds a special place in fans’ hearts as this was the last live broadcast of Taemin. So now, we’re listing some of the best parts from his last VLive below. Take a look at how far he’s come! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also Read: Kpop groups that found fame overseas before their home country show how the West influences culture in Korea

 

What is that one memorable live moment of Taemin that you’ll always remember? Tell us in the comments below! 

Credits :VLive

