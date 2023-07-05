SHINee's 15-year debut anniversary movie My SHINee World to release in September; Where to watch?

SHINee, a group that debuted in 2008 with their hit song Replay, celebrated their milestone anniversary in 2023. Throughout their career, they have delighted fans with numerous popular songs such as Juliette, Ring Ding Dong, Lucifer, and Sherlock (Clue + Note). Currently, they continue to make headlines, including reaching the top of the iTunes Top Album Chart in 43 regions worldwide, including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand.

SHINee’s My SHINee World

To honor the 15th anniversary of SHINee's debut, a special commemorative film titled My SHINee World has been confirmed for a theatrical release in September. In the midst of their ongoing success, the announcement of My SHINee World production comes as a special gift to fans. The film aims to showcase both SHINee's journey over the past 15 years and their current state. Currently in post-production, the movie will feature behind-the-scenes interviews and live performances from SHINee's recent 6th solo concert, 'SHINee World VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION,' held at the KSPO DOME.

What can fans expect?

Additionally, the film will offer various undisclosed contents, providing a comprehensive look back at SHINee's history. The production team aims to create an immersive experience for fans, emphasizing the theme of 'SHINee's 15 years through the eyes of a fan.' It will serve as a meaningful opportunity for fans to reflect on both their own personal journey of 15 years and SHINee's remarkable 15-year career. Director Lee Hu-bin, known for his work as an assistant director on 'Master' and 'Peppan' and recently gaining attention as the director of Team B in the Netflix original series The Courier Driver, brings his expertise to the project, raising expectations for a well-crafted film. The involvement of a commercial film director in alternative content is quite rare, making this project all the more intriguing.

Plus M Entertainment, known for its successful investment and distribution of Korean films such as the Hunt and Crime City series, is in charge of the film's production. The company aims to establish itself as a comprehensive content studio, encompassing planning, production, and distribution in the future.

