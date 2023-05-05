SHINee’s 15th-anniversary fan meeting location changed after backlash from fans; How to watch online?

SM Entertainment announced the change of location for SHINee’s 15th-anniversary after fans boycotted the initial venue. SHINee’s fans can now be at peace as the changed venue is announced and it is nowhere other than Jamsil Arena.

SM Entertainment’s announcement

SM Entertainment made an announcement on May 4 that SHINee's much-anticipated fan meeting would be held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul instead of KINTEX, as it has a much larger capacity. This venue change comes with additional benefits, as the fan meeting will now take place over two consecutive nights instead of one, with SHINee set to greet and entertain their loyal supporters on May 27 and May 28. The excitement continues for Shawols as they will now have two opportunities to see their beloved idols perform and interact with them.

Furthermore, SHINee's second fan meeting night, which is on May 28, will be streamed online through Beyond LIVE, making it possible for those who are unable to attend in person to still participate and enjoy the event. Beyond LIVE has been known to provide high-quality online concerts that offer a fully immersive experience, so fans can expect nothing less from SHINee's fan meeting.

What actually was the matter?

Earlier this week, there was a flurry of discontent among fans of the popular K-pop group SHINee. They were unhappy about the venue selected by SM Entertainment for the group’s upcoming fan meeting, “Everyday is SHINee DAY: Piece of SHINE,” which was originally scheduled to be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan on May 27. A considerable number of fans expressed concerns about obstructed views from certain seats in the KINTEX exhibition hall. Responding to the fans' complaints, SM Entertainment issued an apology, acknowledging their disappointment and assuring them that they would take necessary measures to ensure that all fans in the audience would have a clear view of SHINee.

However, as the fans' dissatisfaction continued, some even called for a boycott. SM Entertainment eventually announced that it would change the venue of the fan meeting.

SHINee's 15th-anniversary fan meeting is a highly anticipated event for fans of the K-pop group. It marks a milestone in their career as they celebrate 15 years since their debut. The group has gained a massive following throughout their career, with a dedicated fan base that has supported them through their ups and downs.

