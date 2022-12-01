SHINee’s Choi Minho and Chae Soo Bin’s The Fabulous announces new premiere date

‘ The Fabulous ’ has announced a new date for its premiere! The highly anticipated drama starring SHINee member Choi Minho and actress Chae Soo Bin will now air its first episode on December 23.

Earlier meant to start airing on November 4, Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous’ has announced that the premiere will now take place on December 23. The former date was postponed because of the Itaewon crowd crush which occurred on the night of October 29 in Seoul, South Korea. The incident killed at least 158 people and injured many others, following which a national mourning period was announced until November 5, leading to the postponement of ‘The Fabulous’. On November 30, the new date was announced for fans who have been waiting for the release.

The Fabulous

The upcoming K-drama depicts the life of people in the fashion industry. Choi Minho is a freelance photo editor who is known for his skills and admired for his looks. As Ji Woo Min slowly begins to lose interest in his career, it marks a changing point in his life. Chae Soo Bin plays Pyo Ji Eun, a struggling section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. Even though many hurdles present themselves to her, she marches ahead with a cheerful personality. The two cross paths and begin a story full of young love in the dynamic fashion field.

Along with the announcement of a fresh premiere date, a new poster was also shared for ‘The Fabulous’ which reads “A passionate and sparkling millennial life”. It stars SHINee’s Choi Minho and Chae Soo Bin who can be seen dressed to impress in a mystical background with a smile on her face and an unreadable expression on his. Are you excited about the release of ‘The Fabulous’ on Netflix?