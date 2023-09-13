SHINee’s Key confirms complete group contract renewal with SM Entertainment for the third time

SHINee's member Key has officially confirmed that the entire SHINee group has renewed their contracts with their agency, SM Entertainment. This renewal comes as a significant milestone, as 2023 marked the 15th anniversary since SHINee's debut in May 2008, and the group continues to thrive and remain together.

SHINee renews their contracts

It's indeed a remarkable achievement for SHINee to reach their 15th year together as a full group, especially in an industry known for its frequent changes and challenges. Having renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment twice and still having all members together is a testament to their strong bond and commitment to their music and fans.

The fact that SHINee continues to release music both as a group and as soloists demonstrates their enduring creative vitality. Despite any criticisms that SM Entertainment may face in managing their artists, fans are generally pleased with the consistent flow of content from SHINee, considering them as more senior artists in the industry.

And it looks like this trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon! In a recent interview, Key was asked about the group's contract renewal with SM Entertainment for a third time. He confirmed the renewal and touched fans' hearts by saying, "Even if we leave, we'll leave together." This statement has gone viral online, with delighted fans expressing their joy and, unsurprisingly, their confidence in SHINee's unwavering unity. Fans are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in this new chapter of SHINee's career and the individual paths of each member.

SHINee’s recent activities

SHINee, a prominent second-generation K-pop group under SM Entertainment, comprises members Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. Unfortunately, Jonghyun, the fifth member of the group, passed away in December 2017. SHINee made their debut in May 2008 with their first EP, Replay, and the single of the same name, which they performed on SBS' Inkigayo. At present, all members are actively involved in both solo and group activities.

In celebration of SHINee's 15th anniversary since their debut, a special commemorative film titled My SHINee World is set for theatrical release in September. This production serves as a heartfelt gift to fans and aims to showcase SHINee's remarkable journey over the past 15 years, including their current endeavors. Currently in post-production, the movie will feature behind-the-scenes interviews and live performances from SHINee's recent 6th solo concert, 'SHINee World VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION,' held at the KSPO DOME.

On September 11 at 6 p.m. KST, SHINee member Key marked his solo comeback with the new mini album Good & Great, featuring the title track of the same name. The mini album received an overwhelming response, quickly ascending to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe.

Check out Good & Great here-

