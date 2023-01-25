SHINee’s Key drops first teaser signaling solo comeback with repackaged album Killer on THIS date

SHINee’s Key presents their 2nd regular repackage album. Key's 2nd regular repackage album 'Killer', which will be released on February 13th, will contain a total of 14 songs including the title song 'Killer' of the same name, 3 new songs such as 'Heartless' and 'Easy', as well as 11 songs from the 2nd regular album. From January 25th, reservation sales will start at various online and offline music stores.

In addition, Key's 2nd regular album 'Gasoline', released in August of last year, has recorded major domestic music charts and iTunes top album charts in 24 regions around the world, etc., and this album is also expected by global fans. Key released his 2nd regular album last year, held solo concerts in Korea and Japan, won the Male Excellence Award in the Variety category at the '2022 MBC Entertainment Awards', and won the '2022 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards' and '2022 Brand of the Year Awards' in the entertainment idol male category for 2 consecutive years.

Key as an MC:

As much as he showed his performance as an 'all-around cheat key' in various fields, crossing music and entertainment, such as winning awards and being selected as the MC of the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' for two consecutive years, attention is also focused on the activities to be unfolded this year. Key was recognized for his excellent artistic sense with 'I Live Alone' and was honored with his award. Standing on the podium amidst warm applause, Key said, "I think this is the most valuable and precious award I've ever received as an individual. Thank you Shawols for cheering me on like the first time, and thank you to the staff and family of 'I Live Alone'. I ask you to take good care of me in the future as well!,” he expressed his sincere feelings.

Key is responsible for the big laugh in the home with various episodes in daily life presented through MBC 'I Live Alone' and perfect chemistry with rainbow members, tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' Also, he has established himself as an irreplaceable core member by providing an excellent sense and entertainment that overturns the game.

