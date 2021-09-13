SHINee's Key drops vintage style schedule poster and intro teaser for his first mini album 'BAD LOVE'

Shawols, brace yourselves, SHINee's Key is coming! Previously, Key dropped an intriguing poster revealing the date for his highly anticipated comeback, that is on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with his first mini-album ‘BAD LOVE’. The poster made it difficult to decipher the theme of the album as it revealed a scary monster covered in wax.

Now, in a fresh update, Key has dropped a vintage style schedule poster as well as an intro teaser. This scheduler reveals the dates for teaser images, mood sampler, music video teasers, and more. In the vintage-style teaser, SHINee Key's looks like a 70s Hollywood hero looking grim with his comma hair falling on his face, pointing a gun. Starting tomorrow, we have a teaser and mood sampler, then from 15th to 19th he will release a series of interesting teasers and then on 25th to 26th he will unveil MV teaser and finally, the album release on September 27.

You can check out the schedule poster below:

KEY The 1st Mini Album ‘BAD LOVE’

Schedule Poster Apart from this, more spoiler contents coming soon#KEY SHINee BADLOVE #KEY_BADLOVE pic.twitter.com/aGP2xX3JMN — SHINee (@SHINee) September 12, 2021

Key also unveiled the first teaser video for 'BAD LOVE' which is reminiscent of the concept photos of his pre-release collab song Hate That..' with Girls' Generation's Taeyeon.

You can check out the video below:

This album contains a total of six tracks, including the title track, 'BAD LOVE.' It will release on September 27 on various music platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Flo, Melon, Genie, QQ Music, and more. Key will also hold a solo concert, Beyond LIVE- KEY: GROKS IN THE KEYLAND, through Naver V LIVE’s Beyond LIVE channel on September 26 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST).

