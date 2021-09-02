SHINee's Key guested on Jessi's fun chat segment 'SHOWTERVIEW'

We never imagined we will be blessed with Jessi and SHINee's Key in the same room, but here we are! SHINee's Key appeared as a guest on Jessi's fun chat show 'SHOWTERVIEW' for episode 65 and it was all things fun and chaos! Previously, Key's bandmate Minho guested on Jessi's SHOWTERVIEW and Jessi taking advantage of her noona status teased Minho relentlessly!

Jessi declared that her episode with Minho garnered 4 million views and now the pressure was on Key to match that up! Key waged a fun war against Minho and challenged that his 'SHOWTERVIEW' episode will garner more views as he is funnier than Minho! Jessi also complimented Key's styling and outfit with the funniest descriptions. She stated that Key's hair is akin to a corn cob, leaving Key in fits of laughter! Of course, Key wasn't going to spare Jessi either, playfully making fun of her.

Jessi also asked him to drop the truth bomb when she asked him which member of SHINee he dislikes the most and Key declared that Minho is his 'frenemy' and in true frenemy style, Jessi replayed the moment when Minho said the same about Key! Ha, talk of revenge! Key and Jessi also performed to aespa's 'Next Level' and Jessi's 'What Type Of X' to add more jazz to this super fun interview.

You can watch Key's full interview with Jessi below:

Meanwhile, Jessi's 'What Type of X' music video surpassed 50 million views on YouTube. 'What Type of X' was first released in March, and the music video reached 10 million views in three days. After two weeks, it reached 20 million views. In addition, 'What Type of X' topped real-time charts on major music platforms in South Korea, and ranked at number 5 on U.S Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales Chart'. Congratulations to Jessi!

