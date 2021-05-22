SHINee's Key has the most adorable reaction to Taemin sending him a coffee truck on sets of Amazing Saturday

SHINee's Key took to his Instagram to thank his fellow group member Taemin for sending a coffee cart gift to his 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' filming set! Read on to find out.

SHINee debuted almost a decade ago and yet their friendship remains as thick as ever. Recently, SHINee's Key took to his Instagram to thank his fellow group member Taemin for sending a coffee cart gift to his 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' filming set! Key posted an adorable picture of himself posing with his puppy, accompanied by a message, 'Thank you for the coffee cart, maknaeng.'

Key also took advantage of being Taemin's Hyung and added that while the gesture is sweet there are no pictures of him. Taemin, the cheeky maknae that he is, only attached handsome pictures of himself on the coffee cart! Girls' Generation's Taeyeon was quick to jump in this little banter and couldn't help but laugh at Key's adorable reaction to Taemin! Taemin was of course enjoying all the fun from the sidelines.

You can check out Key's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Taemin is winning hearts with the release of his third mini-album, Advice. A powerful mix of intensity and elegance, Advice has been taking over iTunes charts around the world. The album reached No. 1 on iTunes charts in 41 countries around the world, including India, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. Taemin is all set to enlist in the military on May 31.

