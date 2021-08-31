SHINee's Key to host online solo concert, 'Beyond LIVE - KEY: GROKS IN THE KEYLAND' on THIS date

Shawols, brace yourselves, we have some good news for you! SHINee's Key will be holding his online solo concert 'Beyond LIVE - KEY: GROKS IN THE KEYLAND'. 'GROKS IN THE KEYLAND' is scheduled to take place on September 26 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST) through the Beyond LIVE channel.

This is also Key’s first solo concert in about two years and seven months since his 'KEY LAND- KEY' concert in 2019. Key will be showcasing his unique music and performance and stylish charm for this online concert. The online concert is an opportunity for fans to catch live performances of Key's solo comeback album tracks for the first time ever. Tickets go on sale starting September 1 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST) via NAVER VLIVE and SMTOWN & STORE.

Meanwhile, Key is currently gearing up for his first solo comeback next month, his first music release in approximately 2 and a half years. In addition to that, he recently released his emotional pre-release single, 'Hate That...' in collaboration with Girls' Generation's Taeyeon which topped music charts, proving his popularity. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SHINee’s Key and SNSD’s Taeyeon stuck in an otherworldly love story in the ‘Hate That...’ MV

Are you excited for Key's solo concert? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.