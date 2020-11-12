SHINee's Key on how he advised Taemin to enlist to the military as soon as possible: He didn't listen to me

During a recent appearance, SHINee member Key, who was discharged from his military service in October, revealed what advice he gave to Taemin about enlisting early.

SHINee member Key, who was discharged from his mandatory military service on October 7, 2020, recently appeared on MBC's popular talk show Radio Star as a special guest. During the episode, the 29-year-old singer spoke fondly about his time in the military. Key confessed that it's the first time in a decade that he's living according to routine.

While he's grateful for the routine, Key added that he's sticking to the patterns that he learned in the military as he didn't know how great it was to enjoy the full length of the day. While SHINee leader Onew and Minho have already enlisted to the military, Taemin remains the only member yet to enlist. On this, Key confessed the advice he gave to his 27-year-old bandmate as he recalled, "There were times in our career that we had two years between albums. I regretted that I didn’t go earlier during one of those times. I told Taemin to go as soon as possible, but he didn’t listen to me."

Moreover, Key shared that military life was the easiest for him as it was so simple to be told what to do and what not to do. Before the military, the Forever Yours singer worried and thought a lot about what he should do and he didn't always get the results he hoped for. Key initially had no off switch and kept getting more and more sensitive.

The Guardians star shared that he was comfortable with the "hierarchical nature of the military" and if his superior had ordered him to do something, he didn't have to think for himself. "But there were always people who asked, 'But we did this yesterday,'" Key noted while on the talk show.

We're glad Key is back and can't wait to see what the singer has in store for his fans!

