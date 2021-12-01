SHINee's Key, ITZY's Yuna & Boom CONFIRMED to host 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon on THIS date

SHINee’s Key, ITZY’s Yuna, and Boom will be the MCs for the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon which will take place on December 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon with the theme of 'Welcome'. The charming theme captures the hope of returning to a time in which singers and fans, as well as music and people, can reunite and share in-person contact after spending time without face-to-face contact.

K-pop artists who made this year shine will show special performances befitting of the keyword 'Welcome' to make this year’s Christmas even brighter. The MC lineup will include Boom, who has already hosted the show for two consecutive years who is also known for being witty and humorous; SHINee’s Key, who has been making his solo music and pursuing promotional activities; and Gen 4 star ITZY’s Yuna, who has impressed fans with her amazing hosting skills as a special MC on SBS’ 'Inkigayo.'

Fans are hoping to see some bright synergy and chemistry amongst the three MCs. For those uninitiated, SBS Gayo Daejeon is an annual televised music festival that is broadcast by the Seoul Broadcasting System at the end of each year. The program first aired in 1997 and awards were given to musical artists from 1997 to 2006. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

