SHINee’s Key joins Mnet’s Boys Planet as the 5th Star Master following Hwang Minhyun, SUNMI and more

SHINee's Key will be the fifth star master of Mnet's 'Boys Planet'.

Star Master is the host system of 'Boys Planet'. Unlike last season, which had one host, this season invites senior celebrities who will present role models to the trainees as 'Star Masters' for each mission or situation.

Key’s role:

Key met with the trainees as the fifth star master following Hwang Minhyun, SUNMI, Yeo Jin Goo and BTOB Lee Minhyuk. Recently, Key has been active in group SHINee activities, solo activities, as well as various entertainment programs, and is called 'all-around cheat key'. Expectations are high on what kind of synergy he will show with the trainees as a senior, who has been active as a top-tier idol for a long time and has been working full-time in entertainment as well as his main job.

Onew released new Japanese songs. The new song 'Inspiration' is a song that stands out with a catchy melody. Onew first performed the stage at a solo concert in Japan on the 14th and 15th and received a good response. On the other hand, Onew's first regular album 'Circle', since its release on the 6th, has been ranked number 1 on various music charts weekly, topped two circle charts, ranked number 1 on the iTunes top album chart in 32 countries around the world.

The show:

The production team said, “Key, who has been in his 16th year since debut, is walking on a successful path as an entertainer who is great in various fields. I believe it will be given,”. On Mnet's 'Boys Planet', which airs on March 23rd, the results of the second survivor announcement ceremony will be revealed. In this second round of global voting, a cataclysmic change in rankings is expected as the number of votes was limited to 6 picks per day instead of 9 picks per day. Attention is focusing on who will be the 28 people participating in the third mission.

ALSO READ: All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young in talks to lead BL drama ‘I, a Gangster, Become a Highschooler’

Advertisement