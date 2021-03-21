SHINee's Key opens his heart to Girls' Generation leader Taeyeon about late bandmate Jonghyun

SHINee’s Key recently appeared on MBC’s Home Alone (I Live Alone) to reveal his house and to share his honest thoughts on Jonghyun’s absence.

Losing a loved one takes a toll on their near and dear ones, and this is exactly what happened with SHINee member Key. For those uninitiated, SHINee's lead vocalist, Jonghyun passed away in December 2017. His family, colleagues and fans all over the world mourned his tragic demise and paid numerous heartfelt tributes to him. The tragic loss of a loved one leaves a void so deep, that even time cannot heal it fully. Recently Key, opened up to his label mate and friend, Taeyeon of Girls Generation about Jonghyun.

In the latest episode of MBC's Home Alone or I Live Alone, Key shared his honest thoughts on Jonghyun’s absence. Taeyeon and Kibum opened about some touchy topics of the past. He shared that the comeback was physically demanding and the other members felt Jonghyun's absence. Key shared, "What was most difficult for us while promoting was the absence of our most important voice." He also discussed how SHINee had to regroup themselves for their Japan concert and how incredibly tough it was for all of them.

He also discussed how he spontaneously mentioned Jonghyun in his winning speech on Mnet Countdown. He shared that initially, he was wary of mentioning Jonghyun's name in public because he feared people taking advantage of the tragedy, but now he is comfortable. He expressed emotionally that he misses his late bandmate and friend every single day. Taeyeon, who was intently listening to Key, encouraged him and shared that he must express his feelings in a healthy and positive manner.

