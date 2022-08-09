SHINee's Key signals return with 2nd solo album; Drops poster for ‘Gasoline’

On August 9 at midnight KST (August 8 at 8:30 pm IST), SHINee’s Key officially announced his solo comeback! The SHINee member released a poster which shows a silhouetted figure, along with the words “Gasoline”, “Key”, and “The 2nd Album” highlighted against the shadowy background. The poster was accompanied by a caption which included the date ‘2022.08.30’, signalling Key’s return on August 30 with his second solo album, ‘Gasoline’.

Check out the poster, below:

Following the release of Key’s first solo mini album ‘BAD LOVE’ last year in September, this is the SHINee member’s first solo release in nearly a year.

Key first made his debut in May 2008, as part of SM Entertainment’s boy group SHINee. The group’s debut extended play, ‘Replay’, received much love. Later in the same year, SHINee released their first full album, ‘The SHINee World’. SHINee’s most recent release is their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’, and its repackaged version ‘Atlantis’, released in the first half of 2021.

Meanwhile, Key debuted as a solo artist in 2018, with the release of his digital single ‘Forever Yours’. The SHINee member followed this up with his first studio album ‘Face’ (along with its lead single ‘One of Those Nights’. In August 2021, Key dropped a pre-release single ‘Hate That…” featuring Taeyeon, followed by his solo mini album ‘BAD LOVE’ being released in the following month, along with its title track of the same name.

Along with his musical prowess, Key is also known for his acting skills and his talent as a fashion director. Stay tuned for more updates about Key’s return with ‘Gasoline’!

