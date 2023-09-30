SHINee's Key, Taemin and production team issue apology for members' colorist comments

K-pop boy group SHINee's members, Key and Taemin took to the official Instagram handle of the group to apologise for their recent remarks. The incident took place during the group’s latest activity on YouTube. The production house PRISM production also issued a long apology statement on social media while also deleting the clip from YouTube. Here are all the details about the incident.

SHINee's Key and Taemin apologize for colorist remarks

On September 26, the first episode of SHINee-ing, a self-produced YouTube variety series, was shared by SHINee. In a now-deleted video, both Key and Taemin were seen talking to fellow member Minho. Taemin tells Minho “I can only see the whites of your eyes and teeth when I see you after a round of golf. Seriously!”. “Why did you get so tanned?” Key questioned further. In reply, Minho said, "I apply so much sunscreen". To which Key passed a comment "You'll end up looking for Minho if he shuts his eyes and mouth at night," while making searching gestures from his hand.

The colorist undertones made by Key and Taemin didn’t settle well with fans who ended up criticizing them. Many labeled the comments as ‘inappropriate’ and ‘insensitive’. Shortly, after the incident the members took to the group’s official Instagram handle to issue an apology.

The translated apology of the production team reads

“Hello, we're SHINee's PRISM Production Center. We're really sorry to anyone who felt upset about something we recently posted on SHINee's channel. In the video, some things were said that weren't meant to hurt anyone, but we understand they were not appropriate. As soon as we realized this, we took the video down. We take what our fans say very seriously, and we now see that these comments were disrespectful. Both Key and Taemin are really sorry for what they said, and they're thinking about how to do better in the future. From now on, we'll be more careful to make sure this doesn't happen again. Once again, we're truly sorry for what happened."

SHINee's Key issues an apology for inappropriate remarks

The apology note by Key reads, "I'm really sorry for my thoughtless words in the last video. I've thought a lot about what the fans said, and I'll be more careful with what I say and do from now on. I'm truly sorry.”

SHINee’s Taemin's apology

“I want to apologize sincerely if my insensitive comments in the recent content made anyone uncomfortable or hurt. Thanks to our fans, I now realize why my comments were disrespectful, and I'll be more mindful of my actions and words going forward.”

Advertisement

SHINee recent activities

SHINee is a South Korean boy band which debuted in 2008, making them a leading second-generation K-pop group backed by SM entertainment. The group members comprises Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. The fifth member of the group Jonghyun passed away in 2017. Currently, all the members of the group are focused on their both solo and group activities. Beating the odds, the group's third contract renewal with SM Entertainment has been confirmed by SHINee member Key. Meanwhile, My SHINee World, a celebratory film that offers a look back at SHINee's 15-year journey was announced by the group. The film will be released in November this year. SHINee World VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION, held at the KSPO DOME will serve as the backdrop of the film alongside rare clips, live performances and interviews.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MY SHINee WORLD: Release date for SHINee's 15th anniversary film changed to November 3; Teaser poster OUT