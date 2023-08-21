SHINee’s Key to make September comeback with Good & Great; release date and more details inside

Key, an all-rounder artist, is a member of the boy group SHINee. The group is under SM Entertainment. Around midnight, SHINee’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, posted about Key’s solo comeback with a second mini-album. The album will be released in September 2023. He made his solo debut in November 2018 with a digital single titled Forever Yours which later became a part of his first studio album titled Face.

Key to release Good & Great, his second mini-album

It is reported that SHINee’ Key will be releasing his second mini-album titled Good & Great on September 11, 2023. The album will have a total of 6 songs of a variety of genres, including a title track of the same name, Good & Great. Key also released the first teaser of his upcoming album on SHINee’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The first teaser image reflected the concept of an intern’s identification card with Key’s image on it. The album is available to pre-order now, both online and offline. Key completed his own retro trilogy through his first mini album titled BAD LOVE, his second regular album titled Gasoline, and a repackaged album titled Killer. All of these received a lot of love from fans for their unique music and concept.

Advertisement

About SHINee’ Key’s solo debut

Key made his solo debut in November 2018 with a digital single titled Forever Yours which was later revealed to be a part of his first studio album titled Face. Later on, it was announced that Key would be making his solo debut in Japan with his first Japanese studio album titled Hologram. He released his second digital single titled Cold in 2019 along with his first repackaged album titled I Wanna Be. In 2021, he released his third digital single titled Hate That featuring Taeyeon as an artist in the song. He also released BAD LOVE, his first mini album in the same year. Later on, in 2022 he released his second full-length album, Gasoline which was also released as a repackaged album in 2023. He was also one of the master judges at the Mnet's The Boys Planet show. Look forward to his second mini-album, Good & Great which will be released on 11th September at 6 P.M. KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is (G)I-DLE's Soyeon dating Single's Inferno's Moon Se Hoon? Alleged photo sparks dating rumors