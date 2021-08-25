SHINee's Key will collaborate with THIS talented artist for his upcoming pre release single 'Hate That...'

SHINee's Key is all set to release his pre-release single 'Hate That...' in collaboration with an amazing artist. Yes, you guessed it right, it's Girls' Generation's Taeyeon! Key has shared a new teaser for his upcoming pre-release single 'Hate That…' SM labelmate and fellow 'Amazing Saturday' member Taeyeon!

On August 24 at midnight KST, Key dropped the first set of surprise teaser photos for his pre-release single titled 'Hate That…'. Key's ethereal visuals shone through in his blonde hair and off-white jacket, as he posed against a rock that looks like a meteor against the backdrop of an enigmatic green sky. Now, in a new set of teaser photos, Key revealed a stunning black and white picture, looking sublime in a printed jacket adorning some delicate jewellery. Taeyeon looks gorgeous with her hair let loose as she sports a cool jacket. The black and white photo shows both Key and Taeyeon looking into the distance.

You can check out the teasers below:

SHINee's Key will be making his solo comeback after two and a half years. Key made his solo debut in November 2018 with the pre-release single 'Forever Yours' and later the studio album 'Face,' including the title track 'One of Those Nights.' Post that, Key made his Japanese solo debut later that same year. In 2019, he released a SM Station single titled 'Cold' in February and dropped a repackaged version of 'Face' titled 'I Wanna Be' in March.

'Hate That…' will be released on August 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: SHINee's Key drops teasers for new solo pre release single titled 'Hate That...'

Are you excited about Key x Taeyeon collab? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.