SHINee’s leader Onew to make his solo comeback after a year since the release of mini album DICE?

On February 14th, an official from SM Entertainment announced the official position to a South Korean media outlet, "Onew's new solo album will be released on March 6. We ask for your interest." It is Onew's first solo comeback in about a year. Previously, Onew released his second mini-album 'DICE' in April of last year and promoted. Since his solo debut in 2018, he has released two mini-albums, 'VOICE' and 'DICE', revealing her own musical color, so his new album also raises expectations from his fans.

Meanwhile, Onew is also preparing for her first solo concert. On March 4th and 5th, 'ONEW 1st Concert 'O-NEW-NOTE'' will be held at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul, and the performance on March 5th, It is expected to be simultaneously broadcast live through and meet fans around the world. Afterwards, on March 14 and 15, they will hold 'Onew Concert 'O-New-Note' in Japan' at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Onew’s other activities:

The International Relief and Development NGO World Share (Chairman Hyun Mo Park) announced on the 14th that fans of the group SHINee Onew donated a birthday well to Tanzania, Africa. This well donation was conducted by Onew's Japanese fans, 'So Amazing ONEW's BD Project JP', and about 80 fans came together to celebrate the 34th birthday. Onew's Japanese fans have been celebrating birthdays by donating wells every year since 2017, and they have been steadily sharing for the past 6 years. The 'SO AMAZING SHINee ONEW's 34th BIRTHDAY' well, which is being made in Tanzania, Africa with donations from fans, is about to be completed at the end of December and will be used as a precious source of drinking water for the local residents.

Key's 2nd regular repackage 'Killer', released on the 13th, topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in Mexico, India, Japan, Spain, Greece, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Hong Kong, 1 in 20 regions around the world, including Singapore, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, El Salvador, Lithuania, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

