SHINee's Minho amid discussions to play the male lead in new Kakao TV original drama 'Goosebumps'

Good news from K-drama land! According to reports on September 15, SHINee's Minho will be playing the male lead role in the upcoming Kakao TV original drama 'Goosebumps'. It is an 8-episode drama that will depict different horror stories, using a background of a commonly encountered, typical everyday life. The drama recently started filming and plans to be released sometime in October or November.

If confirmed, Minho will be playing the main character of one full episode story, which begins when a young man receives a mysterious letter. Previously, actor Choi Ji Woo and trot singer Jeong Dong Won were also cast as the protagonists of other episodes. It is directed by Jeong Beom Sik, who showed his personality in the horror genre through the movies 'Gidam', 'Scary Story' and 'Gonjiam'. It will be released on KakaoTV in the second half of 2021.

Meanwhile, Minho will be greeting viewers through his special appearance in the TVING original drama 'Yumi's Cells', along with Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun. SHINee's Minho will be playing the role of Chae Woo Gi, a junior colleague of Yumi’s who is handsome, talented and a caring person and also Yumi's crush! SHINee's Minho expressed his eagerness to join the drama and shared that he really wanted to bring Woo Gi's character to life. He revealed that Woo Gi is a colleague who is always a source of strength for Yumi and is a good guy! 'Yumi’s Cells' premieres on September 17 at 10:50 pm KST (7:20 pm IST) on TVing.

