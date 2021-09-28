SHINee's Minho and Chae Soo Bin amid discussions to join new Netflix original series 'Fabulous'

SHINee's Minho and actress Chae Soo Bin are currently in talks to join a new Netflix original drama 'Fabulous'. Minho's agency SM Entertainment and Chae Soo Bin's agency King Kong by Starship confirmed in affirmative that their respective talents have indeed received an offer to star in Netflix's 'Fabulous' and are positively reviewing the offer.

'Fabulous' will depict the story revolving around four people who work in the field of fashion, and the story of their respective careers, passion, love, and friendship will be drawn throughout the series. It stands to be a modern-romance drama that will showcase the everyday struggles young professionals have to go through, trying to earn a living in a big city and sympathize with their feelings. 'Fabulous' will also offer a glimpse into the know-how of those in the fashion industry and the people behind the glamourous life.

Chae Soo Bin has been approached to play the role of Pyo Ji Eun, a five-year veteran employee at a luxury fashion company. She is full of positive energy, burning passion, and doesn’t step back from adversity, rather faces it head-on. She actively lives her life and is willing to take responsibility for her actions. On the other hand, SHINee's Minho is in talks to play the role of Ji Woo Min, a freelance re-toucher who also goes by the name of Hanryang. He is tall and handsome, just like a movie star, but he is not used to expressing his emotions. He doesn’t work hard at everything he does, but he also hasn’t experienced frustration with his work life.

'Fabulous' will be written by writer Kim Hee, who has penned the dramas 'Hot Stove League' and 'One The Woman'. It is slated to be released on Netflix in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

