SHINee's Minho and Hwang Min Hyun to showcase collaborative stage for 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

SHINee's Minho and Hwang Min Hyun will be taking over the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon stage with their collaborative performance. Gayo Daejejeon is an annual year-end music festival. This year ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, Day6, BOYNEXTDOOR, NCT and many more idols will be performing.

On December 26, MBC announced that the two hosts of the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejeon, SHINee's Minho and Hwang Min Hyun, will be dazzling the stage with their collaborative performance. The two idols and actors will be MCs for this year's ceremony along with YoonA from Girls' Generation. Minho will be returning as a host for the event after 5 years and Hwang Min Hyun will be taking over for the first time. The event will be taking place on December 31.

Minho will be holding his debut solo fan concert MULTI CHASE in January 2024. The concert titled 2024 Best Choi Minho's Fan-Con Multi-Chase will take place at Seoul's Jangchung Arena in Jung District on January 6 and 7. SHINee would be performing at the Melon Music Award 2023 which would be held on December 2. NewJeans, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and many more artists will also be performing at the awards ceremony.

Along with Lee Dong Wook, he has also been selected as the global ambassadors of the upcoming 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics. They will be taking on the roles of Olympic™ Friends and will be taking over the promotional activities from December for the event which is scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024.

fter 10 years of being a part of NU’EST, the members decided to focus on their solo careers as idols and actors. Hwang Min Hyun came out with his first mini album Truth or Lie in February 2023. Since then, he has also starred in various hit dramas like Alchemy of Souls and My Lovely Liar. The idol and actor also appeared on Boys Planet as a mentor.

