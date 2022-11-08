SHINee’s Minho confirmed to release his first solo album in THIS month, 14 years after debut

According to a South Korean media outlet on November 8th, SHINee’s Minho will release his first solo album in mid-December and begin his solo career. Minho previously released solo songs such as 'I'm Home' released through SM 'Station' in 2019 and 'Heartbreak' in December last year, but it is the first time in 14 years since his debut that he officially released a solo album. for the first time in

As SHINee members Taemin, Onew, and Key showed various personalities with their solo albums, expectations are high on what kind of musical spectrum Minho will show with his first solo album. Minho debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008 and performed a number of hit songs such as 'Replay', 'Ring Ding Dong', 'Lucifer', 'Sherlock', 'View', and 'Don't Call Me'. In addition to his musical activities, he is also active in acting and entertainment. Recently, he is about to release the Netflix series 'The Fabulous', in which he starred with actor Chae Soo Bin.

The Fabulous:

The drama follows the story of people who have devoted their lives to the fashion industry and struggle to survive there. Ji Woo Min (Minho) is a freelancer retoucher, who is responsible for improving photographs. He is good looking and competent at his job, but he's not passionate about his work or with love. Since Pyo Ji Eun (Chae Soo Bin) was little, she dreamed of working in the fashion field. She now works as the section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. While she struggles to survive in the fashion field, she maintains herself with a bright personality and positive energy.

Minho's acting work:

Aside from group activities, he debuted as an actor in November 2010 in KBS2's drama special Pianist. He has since landed roles in television series such as Salamander Guru and The Shadows (2012), To the Beautiful You (2012), Medical Top Team (2013), My First Time (2015), and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016). He made his feature film debut in 2016 with Canola.

