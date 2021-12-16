SHINee's Minho displays his raging hurt & angst in new 'Heartbreak' teaser images

SHINee's Minho is like an onion peel, we see a different side of him as an artist, each time we peel a layer! The talented rapper and visual of SHINee is set to release his digital single 'Heartbreak' on December 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the new set of teaser images, SHINee's Minho displays his raging hurt and anger in powerful new images. In the teaser images, Minho walks away from a burning wreck. His eyes are cast low as his retro Ford Mustang burns on the side. If we are to piece the teaser images released so far, we can gauge that Minho is so heartbroken because of a certain person or an incident, that he sets his car on fire, watching it burn to ashes, showing no remorse or guilt, just deep amount of anger and hurt through his deep, sorrowful eyes.

You can check out the teaser:

SHINee's Minho is hosting a solo fan meeting event on December 21 at 8 pm KST (4.30 pm IST). Minho's upcoming fan meeting event "Choi Minho Fan Party 'Best Choi's Minho 2021'" will be held at the Theater at Donghae Arts Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul.

Meanwhile, SHINee's Minho and Chae Soo Bin have been confirmed to lead the Netflix series 'The Fabulous'. 'The Fabulous' is a hyper-realistic romance depicting the dreams, love, and friendship of young people who dedicate their lives to the fashion world. The fierce survival of young adults struggling to survive in the fashion world and the splendid and hot daily life of those who eat, work and love in the hip and hottest places in South Korea are expected to bring excitement and empathy.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: SHINee's Minho drops captivating for solo digital single 'Heartbreak' all set to release on THIS date

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.