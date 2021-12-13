SHINee's Minho drops captivating for solo digital single 'Heartbreak' all set to release on THIS date

On December 13, Minho unexpectedly dropped the first round of teaser images for a digital single titled 'Heartbreak.' The single is set to be released on December 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the images, Minho looks dapper in a sleek jacket look as he poses in a vintage setting complete with a retro Ford Mustang. The series of images attempt to narrate a story. In the first set of images, he is sitting by the bar with a glass of drink. He wears a solemn expression on his face as he stares into oblivion. In another image, the bright lights of the bar sketch a silhouette, highlighting his best features.

In another photo, we can see his back as he is shown facing his car. He goes to a telephone booth and makes a phone call. He shoots another glance at the camera, looking dapper. Minho released his first solo single back in March 2019, titled 'I’m Home,' as part of the SM Station project.

Check out the teaser images:

SHINee's Minho is hosting a solo fan meeting event on December 21 at 8 pm KST (4.30 pm IST). Minho's upcoming fan meeting event "Choi Minho Fan Party 'Best Choi's Minho 2021'" will be held at the Theater at Donghae Arts Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul. This will be Minho's first solo fan meeting in two years, following his 'The Best Choi's Minho' fan meeting event held back in March 2019. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

