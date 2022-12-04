SHINee’s Minho drops new mystic teaser images for his first solo album ‘CHASE’

Soon, Choi Minho of SHINee will release his debut solo album, titled ‘CHASE.’ The artist is releasing new teasers every day since it was announced. New teaser images were released on December 4, 2022. The concept of these pictures is ‘Discover.’

With the release of the album ‘CHASE,’ SHINee member Choi Minho will finally make his long-anticipated comeback. On December 6, 2022, the digital album will be released while the music video and physical album will be released on December 12, 2022. The anticipation for the album is high because Minho has been teasing fans daily with new teaser pictures.

Earlier on 8th November, SM Entertainment confirmed that SHINee’s member Minho will be releasing his 1st mini album. Fans are excited and eager to listen to his debut mini album 'CHASE.'

About SHINee’s Minho

Choi Minho is a well-known rapper, singer, actor, dancer, and model from South Korea who is signed to SM Entertainment. He is the lead rapper, sub-vocalist, and face of SHINee, the most renowned boy group in K-pop. Many of the SHIINee’s albums' lyrics were co-written by the artist. In 2010, Minho made his acting debut in the drama "Pianist." The singer-actor has since taken an active position in numerous dramas and is regarded as one of the most lovable actors. On December 23, 2022, Choi Minho will also appear in the brand-new Netflix original drama 'The Fabulous.'