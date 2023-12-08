SHINee's Minho, Girls Generation’s YoonA and Hwang Min Hyun set to host 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon
The MC trio for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon has been officially announced and they are none other than SHINee’s Minho, Girls Generation’s YoonA and Hwang Min Hyun. Read on!
-
SHINee's Minho, Girls Generation’s YoonA and Hwang Min Hyun will host 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon
-
Minho alongside Lee Dong Wook are the the global ambassadors for 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics
The hosts for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon have been formally revealed and they are SHINee’s Minho, Girls' Generation’s YoonA, and Hwang Min Hyun, a soloist from HYBE.
SHINee's Minho, Girls Generation’s YoonA and Hwang Min Hyun are set to host the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon
The anticipation for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon has soared with the confirmation of its MC trio, promising an unforgettable year-end festival. Among the esteemed hosts, the return of Girls' Generation's YoonA stands out, marking her impressive ninth consecutive year at the helm of this celebrated event. Her seasoned presence brings an air of familiarity and expertise to the stage.
Joining YoonA in hosting duties are Hwang Min Hyun and SHINee's Minho, adding their own flair and charm to the lineup. However, what's truly capturing attention is the inclusion of an artist from HYBE Labels, marking a significant reconciliation between MBC and HYBE after a four-year hiatus. This collaboration signals a momentous occasion for the event and the industry, hinting at exciting possibilities and potential performances from the HYBE roster.
The 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, scheduled for December 31, promises a night of spectacular music and entertainment. With a blend of seasoned hosting talent and the addition of a representative from one of the biggest entertainment labels, this year's event is poised to captivate audiences worldwide. As the date approaches, the excitement only continues to mount, setting the stage for a thrilling and unforgettable celebration to bid farewell to the year.
SHINee’s Minho was also announced as the global ambassador for 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics alongside Lee Dong Wook
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled the global ambassadors for the eagerly awaited 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics, tapping none other than actor Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho for the prestigious roles of Olympic™ Friends. This dynamic duo is set to spearhead the promotional campaign for the event, stepping into their ambassadorial duties starting in December.
Scheduled to unfold from January 19 to February 1, 2024, the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon promise an exhilarating showcase of talent, sportsmanship, and the core values emblematic of the Olympic Games. Lee Dong Wook and Minho, as part of the Olympic Friends program, will leverage their widespread popularity to champion and disseminate these essential Olympic values.
The Olympic Friends initiative thrives on leveraging the influence of celebrated personalities to propagate the fundamental principles of the Olympics. Lee Dong Wook and Minho's appointment adds star power to the event's promotional activities, amplifying its reach and resonance among youth audiences globally.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Lee Young Ae and Lee Moo Saeng’s Maestra: The Strings of Truth; Release date, where to watch, and more details
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more