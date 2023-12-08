SHINee's Minho, Girls Generation’s YoonA and Hwang Min Hyun set to host 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

The hosts for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon have been formally revealed and they are SHINee’s Minho, Girls' Generation’s YoonA, and Hwang Min Hyun, a soloist from HYBE.

The anticipation for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon has soared with the confirmation of its MC trio, promising an unforgettable year-end festival. Among the esteemed hosts, the return of Girls' Generation's YoonA stands out, marking her impressive ninth consecutive year at the helm of this celebrated event. Her seasoned presence brings an air of familiarity and expertise to the stage.

Joining YoonA in hosting duties are Hwang Min Hyun and SHINee's Minho, adding their own flair and charm to the lineup. However, what's truly capturing attention is the inclusion of an artist from HYBE Labels, marking a significant reconciliation between MBC and HYBE after a four-year hiatus. This collaboration signals a momentous occasion for the event and the industry, hinting at exciting possibilities and potential performances from the HYBE roster.

The 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, scheduled for December 31, promises a night of spectacular music and entertainment. With a blend of seasoned hosting talent and the addition of a representative from one of the biggest entertainment labels, this year's event is poised to captivate audiences worldwide. As the date approaches, the excitement only continues to mount, setting the stage for a thrilling and unforgettable celebration to bid farewell to the year.

SHINee’s Minho was also announced as the global ambassador for 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics alongside Lee Dong Wook

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled the global ambassadors for the eagerly awaited 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics, tapping none other than actor Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho for the prestigious roles of Olympic™ Friends. This dynamic duo is set to spearhead the promotional campaign for the event, stepping into their ambassadorial duties starting in December.

Scheduled to unfold from January 19 to February 1, 2024, the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon promise an exhilarating showcase of talent, sportsmanship, and the core values emblematic of the Olympic Games. Lee Dong Wook and Minho, as part of the Olympic Friends program, will leverage their widespread popularity to champion and disseminate these essential Olympic values.

The Olympic Friends initiative thrives on leveraging the influence of celebrated personalities to propagate the fundamental principles of the Olympics. Lee Dong Wook and Minho's appointment adds star power to the event's promotional activities, amplifying its reach and resonance among youth audiences globally.

