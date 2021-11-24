SHINee's Minho to hold solo fan meeting event 'Best Choi's Minho' on THIS date

We have some news for Shawols! SHINee's Minho is hosting a solo fan meeting event on December 21 at 8 pm KST (4.30 pm IST). Minho's upcoming fan meeting event "Choi Minho Fan Party 'Best Choi's Minho 2021'" will be held at the Theater at Donghae Arts Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul.

This will be Minho's first solo fan meeting in two years, following his 'The Best Choi's Minho' fan meeting event held back in March 2019. Ticket reservations for Minho's upcoming fan meeting will be made available on November 29 at 8 pm KST (4.30 pm IST) through the YES24 website. In consideration for global fans who might be unable to attend the fan meeting event in person, the event will also be streamed online through NAVER's V Live. More information about reservations for access to the online event will be provided through SHINee's official social media pages and their Beyond LIVE channel.

Meanwhile, SHINee's Minho has his plate full with some exciting projects in hand. He will be starring in the slice of life drama 'The Fabulous' opposite Chae Soo Bin. 'The Fabulous' is a hyper-realistic romance depicting the dreams, love, and friendship of young people who dedicate their lives to the fashion world. The drama will depict the struggles and hardships young adults have to go through to survive the dynamic world of fashion.

He will also be starring in the Kakao TV original drama 'Goosebumps'. It is an 8-episode drama that will depict different horror stories, using a background of a commonly encountered, typical everyday life. Minho will be playing the main character of one full episode story, which begins when a young man receives a mysterious letter and will be acting opposite Hwang Sung Eon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

